Legislative Report for March 4th, 2024

On Friday, Governor Mark Gordon endorsed three bills emerging from the 2024 legislative session. These bills traversed the legislative process smoothly, encountering minimal opposition and carrying no discernible impacts to state funds.

The first among them, Senate File 4, focuses on Rehiring Retired Firefighters-Continued Retirement Benefits. This legislation permits the reemployment of retired firefighters in Wyoming while ensuring they continue to receive retirement benefits. SF 4 secured approval in the House with a 46-16 vote and is slated to take effect on July 1.

The second bill signed by Governor Gordon was Senate File 15, dealing with the Acceptance Of Retrocession-Federal Military Installations. This legislation empowers the governor to accept reclaimed military reservations and lands from the federal government, including sites like F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Fort Washakie, Camp Sheridan, Camp Pilot Butte, and the United States powder depot in Cheyenne. Similar to SF 17, SF 15 received nearly unanimous approval at all legislative levels and will be implemented on July 1.

Governor Gordon also sanctioned Senate File 17, which pertains to Plane Coordinates System-Amendments. SF 17 updates Wyoming’s plane coordinates systems and networks. SF 17 encountered little resistance throughout the Legislature and is set to become effective on July 1.