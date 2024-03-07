Legislative Report for March 7th, 2024

This Report Brought To You By:



On Tuesday, Senator Dave Kinskey displayed little inclination to uphold the longstanding traditions of the Wyoming Senate when it came to individuals desiring to carry firearms in public schools. The previous night, a bill that eliminated the authority of state and local governments to establish gun-free zones in various public spaces, including schools, college dormitories, the Wyoming Capitol, and county commission meetings, was defeated by the Senate Judiciary Committee in a 3-2 vote.



Undeterred by this setback, Senator Kinskey, along with other far-right members of the Senate, was prepared to defy not only the committee’s decision but also Senate President Ogden Driskill and the chamber’s rules committee. Their unconventional tactics, deemed by Driskill as “idiocy” and “sad,” went against established norms in the Wyoming Legislature.



During roll call votes on Tuesday, the majority of the Wyoming Senate overruled their own rules committee, the Senate president, and the Senate Judiciary Committee, each by a one-vote margin. Consequently, House Bill 125, focused on repealing gun-free zones and preemption amendments, was resurrected. Shortly thereafter, the Senate easily passed the bill in the first of three votes.



If HB 125 remains unchanged and becomes law, K-12 administrators would lose the right to know who in their school is carrying a concealed handgun. Additionally, the prospect of armed lawmakers making personal attacks in the State Capitol and county commissioners facing tense meetings without knowledge of attendees’ armament could become commonplace.



The list of senators voting in favor of reviving the previously defeated bill included Bo Biteman, Brian Boner, Anthony Bouchard, Evie Brennan, Dan Dockstader, Tim French, Larry Hicks, Bob Ide, Stacy Jones, Kinskey, John Kolb, Dan Laursen, Troy McKeown, Tim Salazar, Charles Scott, and Cheri Steinmetz.