Legislative Update: Wyoming House Votes To Give Legislators a Slight Raise

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representative passed a bill on third reading this morning that would increase the per diem amount to state legislators by $40 per day.

HB0038 passed on a 42-17-1 vote that increases legislators’ per diem amount from $109 to $149.

According to the bill, the amount will be adjusted as of July 1 each year by the state auditor “to an amount equal to the most recent standard per diem rate established by the United States general services administration for travel within Wyoming.”

The anticipated expenditure increase to the general fund will be about $133,658 in 2020, rise to $274,636 in 2021 and then drop back down in 2022 to $171,236 assuming the per diem remains at $149.

The money is earmarked for legislators for travel around Wyoming when the legislature is not in session to attend meetings and also to help offset the increasing costs in lodging expenses.

“As the motel rates go up it leaves less money for your meals,” said House District 39 Representative Stan Blake of Green River. “You get per diem in session and during the interim when you travel to another city for meetings.”

If the bill passes the Senate it will take effect January 1, 2020, Blake added.