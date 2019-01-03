Leighton Carl Hill (September 20, 1956 – January 1, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Leighton Carl Hill, 62, passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 41 years and is a former resident of Lander, Wyoming.

Leighton was born on September 20, 1956 in Virginia, Minnesota, the son of Robert Hill and Marion Terrio.

He attended schools in Lander, Wyoming and was a 1974 graduate of the Lander Valley High School. Leighton also learned hands- on diesel operations through the Operating Engineers Union, and obtained several automotive ASE certifications through General Motors.

He married Barbara Marie Manning Hill on September 24, 1977 in Lander, Wyoming.

Leighton worked in the oil field for many years, Whislers Chevrolet, at Black Butte as a Diesel Mechanic, and for the last five years he owned and operated Killpecker Pumping Service.

He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his granddaughters, camping, computer gaming, and marksmanship.

Survivors include his wife; Barbara Hill of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son; Aaron Hill of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Amy Pallatt and husband James of Littleton, Colorado, Jennie Hill- Gonzalez and husband Roy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers; Jon Hill and wife Shelia of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Bob Hill and wife Marie of Eugene, Oregon, two grandchildren; Caylea Pallatt, Breanna Pallatt, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Leighton was preceded in death by his parents, one sister; Val Lawrence.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4 pm, Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at the Santa Fe South West Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.