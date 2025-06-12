Leland Edward Bryner (June 8, 1970 – May 1, 2025)

Leland Edward Bryner born June 8, 1970 died May 1, 2025 in Green River.

Lee was preceded in death by his mother Carol Dean Bryner, his beloved grandparents Dean Lloyd Bryner and Barbara Livingston Bryner.

He is survived by his twin brother Lawrence Stanley Bryner – Larry.

Lee loved touring on his green machine. It was his baby. Lee also loved photography. He was a gun enthusiast and participated in many rides for fallen fellow motorcycle riders. Lee also loved all things Christmas. Lee was interested in all things adventure. Back in May of 2021, he quit his 25 plus year job at Ready Made Concrete to move to Green River. He had many friends and co-workers that cared deeply for him. Lee moved to Green River because he wanted to live life at a slower pace. He loved riding his motorcycle around Flaming Gorge. Lee had health problems that ultimately took his life.

Lee was loved so much and we miss him.

Cremation has taken place and private services will be held.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.