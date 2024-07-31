Lennon Spence Takes Helm of Tigers Boys Basketball

ROCK SPRINGS – Lennon Spence, a former conference player of the year for the Rock Springs Tigers, has been named the new head coach of the Rock Springs High School boys basketball team. Spence, who brings experience in coaching youth sports at both the High School and Middle School level, is eager to lead the Tigers to success both on and off the court.

Spence has been an assistant coach in Rock Springs for a few seasons and was asked to help lead the offseason program this summer by Byron Bolen, the RSHS Activities Director, after Bill Rosette resigned back in April. His hard work and willingness to step up paid off as he has officially been promoted to head coach of the Tigers.

Spence’s coaching philosophy centers on teamwork, respect, and a collective mindset. “To be a great team, we must first be great teammates,” Spence said. “We teach love and respect, and we play fast, physical, and aggressive—especially with the tall players we have coming in next year. It’s about bringing Rock Springs together and working as one.”

Spence acknowledges the long championship drought for the Tigers, noting that it has been nearly 50 years since their last state title. “To return to a winning culture, we need to develop these kids at the youth level, build from the bottom up, and instill respect for the game,” he explained. “It’s about coming to work every day and doing it together.”

With a background in coaching basketball and football, Spence has been involved at the varsity level since the 2017-18 season. He credits his mentors, including Laurie Ivie and the rest of her staff in Green River, for preparing him for this role. “I’ve coached in Green River for two years and learned a lot from Ivie, [Travis] Archibald, and [Josh] Lewis. I can’t repay them enough for what they’ve taught me.”

To foster team cohesion, Spence has already begun organizing morning workouts and team activities, emphasizing accountability and unity. “We do everything as one, whether it’s working out, going to dinner, or visiting the mall,” Spence said. “I want everyone to be part of it.”

Spence is dedicated to thorough preparation, including film study and strategy sessions throughout the week. “We work on our Xs and Os, and I rely on my assistants for different perspectives,” he noted. Despite admitting to being one of the least experienced coaches in the state, Spence is committed to constant improvement.

In the short term, Spence aims to win the conference and reach the state tournament. His long-term vision includes creating a unified program from 2nd grade to varsity, with consistent language and mindset. “We want to build a program that can win multiple championships and develop these kids to their fullest potential,” he said.

In addition to coaching, Spence teaches 8th-grade math, giving him an edge on making himself familiar with the upcoming freshmen who he may have the year prior.

Spence measures success beyond wins and losses, focusing on preparation and effort. “If we do everything we can and lose, we tip our hat. Players win games, coaches lose games,” he reflected.

Spence envisions the team playing a significant role in the broader school community, noting their involvement in community service projects such as helping with moves, painting hotels, and cleaning up after events. “It’s not just about basketball; it’s about being good kids who care about school, each other, and the community,” he emphasized.

Since stepping in to lead the team, Spence has been proactive in organizing an intensive offseason program, including over 50 games, weight training, conditioning, and shooting drills. “We’ve taken 130,000 shots as a team over the summer and we are aiming for 5,000 shots a day,” he reported. The team is also participating in a fall league to keep players engaged.

Reflecting on his appointment as head coach, Spence expressed a sense of honor and responsibility. “It’s absolutely surreal to be in the same conversation as Wyoming basketball legends like Stan Kouris, Spiro Varras, Ernie Dunn, Gerald Mattinson, and Bob Legerski,” he said. “I just hope to make them proud and get us back to where we were.”