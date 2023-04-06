Lenord Lee Shaw (November 5, 1954 – March 28, 2023)

Lenord Lee Shaw, 68, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born November 5, 1954 in Dillon, MT, the son of Dorothy M. Shaw and Robert L. Shaw.

Lenord enjoyed working as a steelworker and driving semi for USPS.

He is survived by his brothers Wayne M. Shaw of Salt Lake City, UT, John D. Shaw of Belgrade, MT; sisters Barbara M. Stanton of Corvallis, MT, Peggy J. Syverson of Decorah, IA; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com