Leo P. Kozola (August 22, 1939 – February 5, 2026)

Leo P. Kozola, 86, of Casper, died peacefully in the early morning of February 5, 2026 after a struggle with cancer. Born on August 22, 1939, in Rock Springs, to Leo and Kathryn Kozola. Leo was baptized into the Catholic faith. Leo grew up with a strong work ethic inherited from his father, a first generation immigrant from Yugoslavia (present day Slovakia).

After he graduated from High School, Leo was the first in the Kozola family in the USA to attend college. He went to the University of Wyoming College of Engineering earning a degree in petroleum engineering.

Following graduation, he served his country in the US Army honorably for three years in Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Leo’s professional legacy was defined by his 53 year career in USGS, United States Geological Survey and Minerals Management Service, and in the Bureau of Land Management, where his expertise in Petroleum Engineering served the public interest until his retirement.

Outside of his work, he was a true son of Wyoming who found joy in hunting, fishing, gardening, and walking through the landscapes he loved. He also had a refined palate and a lifelong appreciation for culinary delights.

In 1974 he married Mary Lovrien, a teacher and principal at St. Anthony’s Catholic School in Casper. A devoted partner, Leo was a constant support to Mary often working behind the scenes on school initiatives. In 2024, Leo and Mary celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Leo is survived by his wife, Mary, brother Ken Kozola (Pam), sister Patricia Thomas (the late Dave Thomas), nephews and nieces and many great nephews and nieces whom he enjoyed as they grew to adulthood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School in memory of Leo P. Kozola at their website www.sascasper.com or by calling 307-234-2873 or sending a memorial to St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School, 1145 W. 20th Street, Casper, WY 82604

A private family service will be held.