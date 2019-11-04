Leon James Doan (May 7, 1949 – November 2, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Leon James Doan, 70, passed away, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Leon was born on May 7, 1949 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Leon Doan and Callie Ann Melish. He attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming and graduated in the Marines as well as attending Pepperdine University for two years.

Leon married Lynda Vigil-Doan, they later divorced. He later met Susan Collette Chapman and they have been happily together for over 37 years.

Mr. Doan was the owner of LJD Towing & Repair Inc. He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge, American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, VFW, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and The Family.

Leon enjoyed spending time with family and friends, telling jokes, making people blush, socializing, gambling, camping, fishing, and would argue a post hole in the ground.

Survivors include the love of his life Susan of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sons; Leon Doan Jr. and companion Keri Farwell of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Shaun Doan and wife Malinda of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three daughters; Carrie Doan-Frolic and husband Nate of Rock springs, Wyoming, Brooke Burton and husband Lee of Eden, Wyoming, Randi Gurule of Sandy, Utah, two sisters; Cindy Martin of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Sandra Bider and husband Don of Rock Springs, Wyoming, eleven grandchildren; Zaven Gurule, Lynndon Lehmann, Brittanie Salmeron, Braydon Frolic, Alexis Lehmann, Zaniken Gurule, Preston Lehmann, Ashlie Frolic, Kloie Burton, Kaden Freeze, Isac Doan, Bailey Freeze, Adin Doan, four nephews; Jerry Doan, Eddie Bider, Troy Bider, Stephen Kiskis, two nieces; Wendy Covolo, Meadow Martin, as well as many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents/grandparents; Callie Ann and Leon Doan, his biological parents Betty Ablett, Floyd Gordon, nephew; Jason Doan, brother; Jerry Doan, Grandpa James Jones, Jean Vigil, Edith Sterner, Carl Vigil, and David Gurule.

The family of Leon Doan respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Friends may call at the chapel from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. and one hour prior to services on Friday. Graveside Services and Military Honors will be held at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

