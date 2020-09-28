Leona M. Steen (June 12, 1928 – September 6, 2020)

Leona M. Steen, 92, formerly of Brookings, South Dakota, passed away in Queen Creek, Arizona, on September 6, 2020.

Leona was born June 12, 1928, in Bushnell, South Dakota, to William and Anna Meyer. Leona was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church in White, South Dakota. Leona was raised in Bushnell and attended school through the ninth grade there. In 1943, her family moved to Brookings, South Dakota, where she graduated from high school in 1946. After high school, she worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone as an operator.

On October 8, 1949, Leona married Wayne E. Steen, the love of her life. They previously lived in Pickstown, South Dakota; Amarillo, Texas; and Wisconsin, before making Brookings their home.

Leona worked for South Dakota State University as a switchboard operator in the business office and was the Senior Clerk for Property Management for 32 years. She was a member of the SDSU retirees. After her retirement, she and Wayne spent the winter months in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. Leona was active in the Ft. Walton Beach Snowbird’s Club, holding the position of Vice President.

On February 23, 1964, Leona and family joined the Ascension Lutheran Church in Brookings. She enjoyed working at the church and helping with the Insight; she also belonged to the Esther Circle for a few years.

Leona will be long remembered for her love and devotion to her family. She was proud of the achievements of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed the many monthly meetings of the Five Pie Ladies’ Club. She also enjoyed having coffee with her friends, watching TV, reading, doing crafts, and playing bingo.

She is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Russ) Anderson of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Marci(Robert) Mainetti of Ft. Myers, Florida; a son Randall (Kathy) Steen of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; three grandchildren Kathryn (Lars) Danneberg; Paul (Andrya) Steen; Katana Greene, and several nieces and nephews.

Leona is preceded in death by Wayne in 2010; her parents; sister, Louise; son-in-law, Patrick Greene; sisters-in-law, Betty Rickert and Bette Steen; brothers-in-law, Alan Rickert and Clarence Steen and niece, Debbie Rickert.

Funeral services will be announced at a future date. Memorials are preferred to Angelman Syndrome Foundation, Inc., at 4255 Westbrook Drive, Suite 219, Aurora, IL 605504-8125.