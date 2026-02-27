Leonard Charles Ingle (September 30, 1951 – February 22, 2026)

Leonard Charles Ingle, 74, son of Leonard and Charlotte Ingle, who was Lenny to his family, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 22, 2026. Lenny was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on September 30, 1951. He spent part of his childhood in Eden, part in Phoenix, Arizona, but mostly he grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado.

He joined the United States Navy in December 1970, and served in the Vietnam War. While on leave from the Navy in March 1972, Lenny married Jennifer Housman in San Diego, California. They have one son, Logan Wayne Ingle, who resides in California. After his honorable discharge from the Navy in December 1973, Lenny worked as a roughneck in the oil fields around the Grand Junction area. Lenny and Jennifer divorced in September 1975.

After a motorcycle accident left Lenny incapacitated, he resided with his parents in Grand Junction. Lenny attended church with them at Pear Park Baptist Church near Clifton, Colorado. When Charlotte moved to Buckeye, Arizona, to live with her youngest daughter, Lenny lived with her and sister Cherie Shepherd. When Charlotte passed away in October 2016, Lenny went to live at Jolley Family Assisted Living in Buckeye, Arizona.

He is survived by his oldest sister Sandy Jones, Emory, Texas; his youngest sister Cherie Shepherd, Buckeye, Arizona; his son Logan Ingle; grandchildren Alexandria, Kaitlin, and Lincoln, and great-grandson Maverick, San Marcos, California; his nephew Travis Shepherd, wife Megan, son Hayden, and daughter Alisabeth, Cortez, Colorado; plus numerous cousins.

Lenny was preceded in death by his father and mother, and all his aunts and uncles.

A military graveside service will be held for Lenny at a later date.