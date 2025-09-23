Leonard Joel Lippman (July 16, 1936 - August 29, 2025).

Leonard Joel Lippman arrived on July 16, 1936, the second child of Sidney and Dorothy Lippman, immigrants from Russia and Ukraine respectively. When Sidney Lippman came through Ellis Island in the 1920s and identified as a saddle maker, authorities directed him to Loving, New Mexico. As Leonard’s birth neared, his mother left New Mexico, traveling by train to Brooklyn, determined to give birth within a Jewish community.

In Loving, young Leonard spent his early years under the care of a Spanish nanny, riding his horse to school throughout his elementary days. At age twelve, his parents sent him to Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Upon graduation, Leonard was accepted at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, excelling in judo and graduating with a degree in biology. The newly commissioned officer was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, making more than 70 parachute jumps. While at Fort Bragg, he completed the grueling Ranger School, one of the Army’s most demanding leadership programs.

In 1958 Leonard deployed with the 82nd Airborne to Lebanon during Operation Blue Bat. A subsequent assignment took him to Germany, followed by his final assignment with the Military Advisory Command in Viet Nam.

After an honorable discharge as Captain, Leonard attended New York State Police Academy and began working as a game warden in upstate New York. A chance meeting with the head of Israel’s Conservation Department led to a job opportunity overseas, an offer that would change the course of his life.

While on holiday at Nuweiba on the Red Sea, Leonard’s path crossed with that of Malka Heller.

Malka, finding no snorkeling gear available for rent, decided to “borrow” an unattended mask and snorkel, gear that happened to belong to Leonard. When she emerged from the sea, Leonard was waiting. Even though Leonard’s Hebrew was limited and Malka’s English was elementary, communication and romance blossomed.

Before Leonard left Israel, he asked Malka to meet him in New York. Malka did but travelled on a round-trip ticket. She never used the return half of the ticket as she and Leonard were married in the spring of 1976 in San Antonio, Texas.

The newlyweds moved to Denver where Leonard studied diesel and automotive mechanics before beginning work at FMC in Green River, where they were to live for the next 40 years. Throughout the decades, Leonard also worked for the wastewater treatment plant.

He also worked as head of security at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and was an adjunct professor at Western Wyoming Community College. He was a member of Sweetwater County Search and Rescue, Wyoming Outdoor Council, and served as lay rabbi for the small Jewish community in Rock Springs.

In 2017 Leonard and Malka moved in retirement to Dayton, where Leonard found great enjoyment in the small community, in senior activities at the Community Center, and delighted in concerts and programs at Sheridan College.

Though slow to take to reading as a child, Leonard’s life was transformed at age 15 when he discovered Thor Heyerdahl’s Kon-Tiki. From that moment forward he pursued learning with an insatiable curiosity and thirst for life, exploring philosophy, history, African wildlife, zoology, religion, politics and archeology. He could not pass a bookstore without being summoned, especially Strand Book Store in New York City. His intellectual curiosity was reflected in a personal library of over 3,000 books. Leonard never settled for superficial knowledge, questioning until he understood the full picture. Once he mastered an idea, he shared his new insight freely, making him a lifelong mentor to many.

A true Renaissance man, Leonard lived fully and adventurously. His commanding presence will be missed.

Leonard passed away on Aug. 29, 2025, leaving behind his wife, Malka, their adopted son, Ryan Lind and his family of Clarksville, Tennessee, and two sons from a previous marriage.

Memorial donations honoring Leonard may be made to Tongue River Community Center, PO Box 1100, Dayton, WY 82836.

