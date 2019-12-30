Leonard L. Nichols ( February 19, 1937 – December 13, 2019)

Leonard L. Nichols 82, of Ft. Mohave, AZ passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Nevada State Veteran Home surrounded by his family.

He was born February 19, 1937.

He grew up in Sheridan and Big Horn, Wyoming playing basketball and football for Big Horn High School. He graduated in 1956 and then signed up for six years with the Air Force.

After being discharged from the Service he returned home to find work. In 1962 he met the love of his life Joann A. Beebe. They were married on July 14, 1962.

They welcomed Carla in 1963 and Leonard JR in 1970.

He worked for the State of Wyoming at the Port of Entry. He started his career in Sheridan in December/1963 then transferred to Kemmerer shortly thereafter. He retired in 1992.

His interest included: being an avid bass fisherman; hunting, camping, snow machining; playing horseshoes;, being on the Kemmerer Fire Department; Lincoln County Search & Rescue; Kemmerer Ambulance; being in the Mason’s; Shriner’s; The Commandery. He was a member of the Methodist Church in Kemmerer, WY; Parker, AZ and Ft. Mohave, AZ.

Survivors include his wife Joann A. Nichols (Ft. Mohave, AZ), his daughter Carla L. Nichols (Henderson, MN).

He was preceded in death by his son Leonard Lee Nichols, JR; his father Walter Nichols; his mother Eva Nichols.

Memorial services will be held on January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Ft. Mohave, AZ at the Mohave Valley United Methodist Church, 1593 E. Lipan Blvd, Ft. Mohave, AZ. Another service will be held in Kemmerer, WY later.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations in Leonard’s name be sent toe the: Shriner’s Hospital, 1275 E. Fairfax Rd., Salt Lake City, UT 84103.