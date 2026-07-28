Leonard “Lenny” Woods Hay (August 31, 1974 – July 25, 2026)

Leonard “Lenny” Woods Hay, 51, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on July 25, 2026, in Rock Springs, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a lifelong Wyoming resident and made his home in both Farson and Rock Springs.

Lenny was born on August 31, 1974, in Rock Springs, to John Woods Hay III and Mary Ann (Shiflar) Grubb.

He attended both Farson-Eden High School and Rock Springs High School before graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1992. He later attended the University of Wyoming for his agricultural business degree and then attended Pacific Coast Banking School, furthering his education and career in banking receiving his Masters in Banking.

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Lenny dedicated his life to both ranching and banking, bringing integrity, determination, and an unmatched work ethic to everything he did. Whether on horseback working at the ranch or serving his community through his career, he believed in doing every job the right way and to the best of his ability. His vision, leadership, and tireless commitment greatly improved the family ranch, leaving a legacy that will continue for generations.

On July 6, 2002, Lenny married the love of his life, Misty (Willis), at Lakeside Lodge in Pinedale. Together they built a beautiful life centered on family, hard work, and adventure.

Lenny found his greatest joy in the outdoors. He loved skiing, mountain climbing, backpacking, riding motorcycles, training and riding horses, spending time at the lake, and traveling with his family. He was always seeking the next adventure and never shied away from a challenge. Above all else, Lenny loved his family with his whole heart. He was a devoted husband, a proud father and grandfather, a loyal friend, and the steady rock his family could always depend on. His strength, wisdom, generosity, quick wit, and unwavering love will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Misty Hay; his parents, John Hay and Barbie Williams, and Mary Ann Grubb; his son, Kirklin Hay; his daughters, Shelby Arambel and her husband, Lou, Korbyn Hay, and Kamrie Hay; his grandson, George Arambel; along with many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many close friends who became family.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Amy DeClue; his stepfather, Gary Grubb; his grandparents, John Woods Hay Jr. and Frances S. Hay, Leonard and Fray Hay, Helen Bunning, Joe Hay, Andy and Irene Shiflar, and Paul Shiflar.

A memorial service celebrating Lenny’s life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. With a Celebration of Life held at Santa Fe Southwest Grill Banquet Room following the service.

Lenny faced cancer with extraordinary courage, determination, strength and grace. Though cancer claimed his earthly life, it never diminished his spirit, or his unwavering love for his family. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the family he cherished, and the countless memories made with those he loved and cared for!

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foxfh.com.