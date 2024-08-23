Leonard O. Harris (October 19, 1926 – August 19, 2024)

Leonard O. Harris, longtime Sheridan resident, passed away peacefully August 19, 2024, following a short stay at West View Health Care Center. He was just two months shy of being 98.

Leonard was born on October 19, 1926 and raised on a farm just outside Carievale, near the border of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, in Canada. He attended a one room country school through eighth grade and then went to live with his grandparents in Sherwood, North Dakota to attend high school. His family moved to the area while he was in high school.

He graduated in 1944 at the age of 17 and despite not being a U.S. citizen, registered for the draft on his 18th birthday. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in the midst of World War II and served in the Army Air Corp. He became a U.S. citizen while in the service.

Leonard first moved to Sheridan in 1959 and had a career in heavy equipment maintenance. He was a Master mechanic and an accomplished welder. He spent most of his career with Peter Kiewit Sons’ Company. Yes, he was part of the “Kiewit Bunch”.

Leonard had a love for music. He played in various bands and groups until he was 90. His music ranged from polka bands to the community concert band. It was at a dance that he met his future wife, Eleanor Larson. She was attending a dance in her home town of Antler, North Dakota. It was the beginning of a relationship that would span 75 years. Together they raised four sons: Alan, Bennie, Mike, and Bruce.

He was preceded in death by only his parents, Vernon and Carrie Harris. He is survived by his wife; Eleanor, sister; Leona Balfany of Minneapolis, Minnesota, sons; Alan (Faith) of Green River, Wyoming, Bennie (Margaret) of Tomball, Texas, Mike (Cecilia) of Casper, Wyoming, and Bruce (Elaine) of Rock Springs, Wyoming. The two of them have ten grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church. A memorial service will begin at the church at 10 a.m. with Pastor Phil Wold officiating. A reception will immediately follow at the church, downstairs in the reception area. Interment with Military Honors will take place at 12 p.m. at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Evergreen section. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leonard’s name may be made to: Sheridan Senior Center, 211 Smith St., Sheridan, WY 82801. For those of you that are unable to attend, there will be a recording of the service through Trinity Lutheran Church website.

Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.