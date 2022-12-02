Leonard Rueben Wegner (April 27, 1944 – December 2, 2022)

Leonard Rueben Wegner, 78, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Wegner was a resident of Rock Springs for 24 years and former resident of Hanna, Wyoming.

He was born April 27, 1944 in Berkley, California, the son of Rueben E. Wegner and Julia R. Drescher. Mr. Wegner attended schools in Sheridan, Wyoming and was a 1962 graduate of Sheridan High School.

He married Doris D. Robinson on August 14, 1965 in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Mr. Wegner was a United States Army Veteran having served with distinction. He worked for Black Butte Coal Company for 12 years having retired in January 2010 as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Mr. Wegner previously worked for Rosebud Coal Company in Hanna, Wyoming. They were both Peter Kewitt owned companies.

Mr. Wegner was a member of the Mount of Olives Lutheran Church. He was a member of American Legion William Horne Post #64 for 46 years. He enjoyed spending time with family; hunting; fishing and rock hounding.

Survivors include his wife Doris Wegner of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Richard Wegner of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Michael Wegner of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter Sherri Obert of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister Loretta Horton of Sheridan, Wyoming; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, George Wegner; Charles Wegner and one sister Vivian Wegner.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.