Leonor Aneda Jaramillo (June 6, 1927 – November 4, 2019)

Lifetime Rawlins resident, Leonor Aneda Jaramillo (Cordova), died on Monday, November 4, 2019 in Casper, WY at the age of 92, surrounded by her children.

She was born on June 6, 1927 to Jose Vidal and Lucia Maria Cordova. Leonor attended schools in Rawlins, Wyoming and graduated in 1945 from Rawlins High School.

Leonor married the love of her life, Arthur Jaramillo on October 13, 1948 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rawlins. Together they had 10 children. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Vincent DePaul, and MHCC Auxiliary. She worked in the Carbon County School District #1 as a teacher’s assistant, retiring in 1991. She loved spending time with her family. Her hobbies, included crafting, shopping and reading.

She is survived by her children, Terri (Fred) Smith and Joe Jaramillo of Rawlins, WY; Art (Missy) Jaramillo of Hermitage, TN; Bill (Caroline) Jaramillo of Hatfield, MA: Mike Jaramillo and Jane (Richard) Harden of Casper, WY; Kathy (Stan) White of Mesa, AZ; Ernie Jaramillo of Lee’s Summit, MO; and Ronnie (Martin) Goicoechea of Rock Springs, WY. She is survived by her sister, Maria Sisneros of Fountain, CO. Other survivors include 29 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by numerous cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur Jaramillo, her parents, one son (Arthur Jaramillo), one grandson, two great granddaughters, and one great-great granddaughter, two sisters and numerous aunts/uncles and cousins.

The family respectfully requests donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society (St. Joseph’s Church) in Leonor’s memory.

A mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Viewing will be held from 6-7:00pm at the church, 1 hour prior to the Rosary on Friday evening. A vigil service with a Rosary will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Church.

