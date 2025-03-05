Leora F. Bates (October 9, 1940 – March 3, 2025)

Leora F. Bates, 84, passed away peacefully Monday, March 3, 2025, at Sage View Care Center. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

She was born October 9, 1940, in Rock Springs; the daughter of Fred L. Bates and Myrna Shedden Bates.

Leora attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1958. Her strong work ethic and passion for helping others led her to a long and fulfilling career as a service assistant at Mountain Bell, where she dedicated 35 years of service. Afterward, she continued to contribute to her community by working as a secretary for McCurtain Motors.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A woman of many talents and interests, Leora was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star and served as a worthy matron, showcasing her commitment to service and leadership. She enjoyed spending her free time shopping, traveling, and indulging in a good book, which reflected her love for life’s simple pleasures.

She will be deeply missed, and her legacy of kindness, dedication, and love will forever be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Survivors include one sister, Marjorie Dernovich of Reliance; three nieces, Crystal Shafer of Missouri, Marty Dernovich of Rock Springs, and Kelli Kern and her husband David of Rock Springs; one nephew, Steve Dernovich and his wife Leanne of Rock Springs; one great niece and one great nephew and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother-in-law, August Dernovich.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 14, 2025, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Graveside services and interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.