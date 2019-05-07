LeRoy Ira Hutchinson (May 22, 1957 – May 4, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — LeRoy Ira Hutchinson, 61, passed away May 4th, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a sudden illness.

LeRoy was born May 22, 1957 in Rock Springs, the son of Ervin Hutchinson and Mary Rowland Hutchinson.

LeRoy attended schools in Reliance and Rock Springs and was a 1976 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married the love of his life, Pat Hutchinson, on June 9th, 1998 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LeRoy enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, camping, anything outdoors, giving his grandkids a hard time, watching Ellen DeGeneres, gambling, and his fur babies. He loved to joke, and there was not a person he met that did not love him.

LeRoy worked at FMC (Genesis Alkali) for 41 years as a warehouseman.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Pat Hutchinson of Rock Springs, Wyoming, four children: daughter, Missy Hutchinson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; son Aaron Walters and wife Erin of New Orleans, Louisiana; daughter, Jackie Tucker and husband Don of Rock Springs, Wyoming; son, Tommy Hutchinson and wife Rebecca of Winnsboro, Louisiana; 7 grandchildren Breanna Tucker, Derrick Tucker, Hunter Finley, Arthur Walters, Daisy Hutchinson, Alexis Mckay, and Easton Mckay, brother Marvin Hutchinson and wife Carla of Rock Springs, Wyoming; sister, Cindy Aguiniga of Nebraska; Kay Hayjek of Nebraska, mother-in-law Loredana Coker; sister-in-law Paula Murray and Karl of Glenrock, Wyoming; brother-in-law Emory Murray and wife Barbara of Hartford, Iowa; sister-in-law Bert Taylor of Moab, Utah, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Holiday Inn in the ballroom, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests that donations in LeRoy’s memory be made to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

