LeRoy L. Walker (February 4, 1945 – June 24, 2026)

LeRoy L. Walker, 81, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.

He was born on February 4, 1945, in Rock Springs; the son of Ronald Walker and Mary Jelouchan Walker. LeRoy was known for his dedication to his family, his community, and his work.

LeRoy attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1963. Following his graduation, LeRoy proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. After completing his military service, he dedicated 40 years of his life to his work as an electrician with Stauffer Chemical, retiring in 2009.

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He married Pam Lorenzon February 12, 1965 in Rock Springs.

A man of many interests, LeRoy enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling with his family. His love for sports was evident in his years spent coaching baseball, not only for his children but for many young athletes in the community.

LeRoy is survived by his beloved wife, Pamela J. Walker of Rock Springs; two devoted sons, Michael A. Walker and his wife Kerrie of Rock Springs, and Ty A. Walker and his wife Taegan of Helena, Montana. He also leaves behind his cherished sister, Francis Campbell of Salt Lake City, Utah, five grandchildren, Rylee; Aiden; Kash; Kaston; Kolson two step granddaughters, Kylee; Lillie as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Mary Walker, his four brothers; Ronald, Duke, Wayne, and Alva Walker; his two sisters, Elizabeth and Sylvia; as well as a nephew, Ronnie Walker.

The Walker family kindly requests that donations be made in LeRoy’s memory to the Wounded Warriors, a cause close to his heart.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com where LeRoy’s life and legacy will continue to be celebrated by all those who knew and loved him.

LeRoy’s spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched, and he will be remembered fondly for his generosity, kindness, and steadfast devotion to his loved ones.