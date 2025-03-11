Leroy Theodore ‘Ted’ III Wells (Dec. 3, 1954 – March 10, 2025)

Leroy Theodore “Ted” Wells III ,70, passed away Monday, March 10, 2025, at his home in Green River with his loving wife by his side.

He was born December 3, 1954 in Rapid City, South Dakota; the son of Leroy Theodore Wells II and Elizabeth M. Vorheers.

He advanced his education by earning a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, laying the groundwork for a distinguished career. Ted dedicated over four decades to serving as a Civil Engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), ultimately retiring in 2021 after a well-earned and impactful career.

He married the love of his life Judy M. Weisgram on May 21, 1977 in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Beyond his professional commitments, Ted was a man of diverse interests. He cherished the time spent with his family, especially his adored grandchildren, following their various endeavors with great pride and enthusiasm. He was also an avid reader, finding joy and wisdom within the pages of countless books.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy Wells of Green River; one son, Christopher Wells of Yokosuka, Japan; one daughter, Abbie Schoenheider and husband Mark of Westminster, Colorado; one brother, Jonathan Wells and wife Josie of Rapid City, South Dakota; one sister, Lucia Wells of Rapid City, South Dakota; two brothers-in-law, Jim Weisgram and wife Kellie of Rapid City; Randy Couchman of Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Heintz and husband Doug of Rapid City; Shelly Weisgram of Rapid City; four grandchildren, Jack Schoenheider, Henry Schoenheider, Violet Wells, Ruby Wells, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Theodore Wells II and Elizabeth M. Wells; two sisters, Kay, LeeAnn; one brother-in-law, Terry Weisgram.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Ted will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to his loved ones and his work, as well as his kind heart and generous spirit that touched all who knew him. He will be greatly missed but forever carried in the hearts of those he touched.