Leslie Frances-Edgmon Doak (February 22, 1964 – April 14, 2023)

Leslie Frances-Edgmon Doak, 58, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, April 14, 2023. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past 33 years.

She was born February 22, 1964 in Buffalo, Texas; the daughter of Marvin William Edgmon Jr. and Laura Frances Moss.

Leslie was the youngest of three children. Following in their fathers work the family traveled and resided in Spain, South America and many cities across the United States including Rock Springs, Wyoming where she met her future husband, Patrick Doak.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Patrick Doak May 20, 1988 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

They raised their two sons in Green River, Wyoming. When the children got a little older Leslie was able to finish her education and get two Associates Degrees from Western Wyoming Community College and go on to work as a Substitute Teacher and AmeriCorps Volunteer for the Sweetwater County School District #2. She was a Cub Scout Den Leader and eventually an IT Technician for Western Wyoming Community College.

Her interests included dedication to her family and a zest for life and adventure, making quilts for friends and family. Many varieties of craft mediums; pets; animals; exercise and often just warming souls and acquaintances.

A few years ago, Leslie was diagnosed as having Frontal Temporal Dementia (FTD) which continued to rob her physical abilities; we as a family continued to travel; to visit family; and take many natures walks and continued to live life the best that we could; and make many new memories along the way.

Survivors include her husband Patrick Doak of Green River, Wyoming; two sons, Patrick Shane Doak and wife Lilia of Fallon, Nevada; Ian William Doak and wife Sami of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Marvin Edgmon III and wife Glenda of Green River, Wyoming, four grandchildren, Ember Hejduk; Brendon Doak; Dahlila Creer; Damian Doak; two aunts, Martha Hurlburt of Rancho Santa Margarita, California; Judy Whitt of West Linn, Oregon; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded by her parents, one brother, Russell Edgmon; one granddaughter, Stella Doak.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Thanks to friends, family and Hospice of Sweetwater County for providing support in our time of need.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Leslie’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or The Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration AFTD, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.