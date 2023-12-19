Leslie Fritz Schmidt (September 26, 1943 – December 17, 2023)

Leslie Fritz Schmidt, 80, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2023 at his home. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the last 38 years and former resident of Belle Fourche, South Dakota. He died following a lengthy illness of almost 20 years.

He was born on September 26, 1943 in Angleton, Texas; the son of Oscar Emil Schmidt and Ella Mary Merrem.

Mr. Schmidt attended schools in West Columbia High School in 1960. He attended school at Texas A&M. He married Sandra Hennewinkel August 21, 1975 at Belle Fourche, South Dakota and they later divorced.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mr. Schmidt worked at Simplot for 19 years and retired in December 2004 as a Supervisor.

He was a member of the Shriners and was a Mason.

He loved to go camping; fishing and hunting.

Survivors include two sons, Bryan Schmidt and wife Zhanna of Fredericksberg, Virginia; Wade Schmidt of Tampa, Florida; two daughters, Donna Thurmon and husband Kenny of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Mary Annette Schmidt of Corpus Christi, Texas; three grandchildren, Eric Gab; Jordan Gab and wife Erin; Landon Gab and wife Amber; three great grandchildren, Gentry; Truen; Booker.

Cremation will take place; no services will be held at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.