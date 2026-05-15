Leslie (Les) Laver (November 6, 1946 – May 14, 2026)

Leslie (Les) Laver, 79, of Rock Springs a man who lived for the smell of pine needles and the quiet stillness of a mountain morning, passed away May 14, 2026 returning one last time to the Wyoming wilderness he called home.

Born on November 6, 1946, in Irwin, Iowa, to Ralph and Vera Laver, Leslie’s journey took him from the fields of the Midwest to the rugged peaks of the West, where he truly found his spirit.

In 1978, Leslie moved to Wyoming, beginning a lifelong love affair with the outdoors. Whether he was stalking deer through the timber, casting a line into a crystal-clear stream, or sitting back with a smooth glass of whiskey as the campfire light flickered, Leslie was a man of the elements. He spent many years exploring the beauty of Oregon and traveling the open road in a motorhome with his longtime companion, Rita, but the Wyoming mountains always remained his sanctuary. He was a nomad who carried his home in his heart.

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Leslie’s presence was as big as the landscapes he loved. His family will forever cherish his legendary bear hugs and the way his eyes would sparkle with genuine mischief and warmth whenever he smiled.

He is survived by his daughter, April Thompson, and her husband, David; his brothers, Jim (Eva) Laver, Randy (Mary) Laver, and Gene (Shauna) Laver; and his longtime girlfriend, Rita Doan, along with her daughters Cheryl, Karri, Christina, Tracy, and Rebecca and adopted daughter Kathy Laver. His legacy lives on through his grandchildren: Danielle (Kyle) Rushing, Micheil (Cheyenne) Thompson, Steven (Michelle) Cole, Hunter Cole, Daughter-in-Law Karen Laver and grandchildren Logan (Kayla) Laver, Raven (Blake) Laver Million, Devin Laver, and Prudence Laver; and his great-grandchildren, Jerreth and Jayda Laver. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Hank.

Leslie was preceded in death by his son, William Laver; his grandson, Joshua Thompson; and his sisters, Margaret Plumb, Caroline Laver, Nancy Laver and brother Lynn Laver.

In accordance with Leslie’s wishes, there will be no formal services. Instead, his family will honor his adventurous spirit with a final camping trip in the Wyoming mountains, where his ashes will be scattered among the peaks he loved so dearly.

The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Home Health and Hospice and Sage View Care Center for the care he received.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to the Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

The Rugged Choice (John Muir):

“The mountains are calling and I must go.”