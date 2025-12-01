Primary Care and Wellness Services at Sage and Stone Wellness

Discover a path to holistic healing and well-being at Sage and Stone Wellness. Our compassionate team is dedicated to supporting you on your journey towards improved health.

Sage and Stone Wellness is now accepting new patients of all ages

Experience high quality, convenient care with Sage and Stone Wellness, a fully licensed and certified telehealth practice proudly owned and operated by Rock Springs, Wyoming native Gabrielle Seilbach Traylor FNP-C.

Sage and Stone Wellness offers comprehensive services including:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sick Visits and Primary Care

Weight Loss Therapy and Support

Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Preventative and Overall Wellness

Naturopathic Medicine & Wellness

All from the comfort of your own home with the consistency of the same provider every visit.

Affordable and Accessible Care

Our private pay rates are competitive with typical insurance copays, and most visits can be submitted toward insurance and deductibles or reimbursement. HSA and FSA funds are accepted!

If you struggle to access healthcare, get timely appointments, receive medication refills, or obtain imaging orders or referrals, Sage and Stone Wellness is here to help. We focus on providing reliable, convenient, patient-centered care for individuals and families across Wyoming.

Visit our website to explore our Holiday specials and additional services.

Let Sage and Stone Wellness support your health journey with compassionate care at a price you can feel comfortable with.

FAQ’s

Q: How do I book an appointment?

A: Book conveniently online at www.sageandstonewellness.orgor by calling 307-352-9096

Q: Can Sage and Stone prescribe medications?

A: Yes, Gabrielle Seilbach Traylor is fully licensed and certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner with appropriate licensing with the State of Wyoming and Drug Enforcement Agency as required.

Q: What is weight loss therapy and support?

A: Many patients will qualify for medically supervised weight loss treatments and medications. Gabrielle is dedicated to providing her patients with the resources, tools and support for their weight loss journey.

Q: What is Naturopathic medicine and wellness?

A: Naturpathic medicine and wellness focus on treating the whole person using natural, evidence-based therapies. It emphasizes prevention, lifestyle changes, nutrition, and holistic approaches to support the body’s ability to heal while addressing root causes of health concerns.

Q: How much do visits cost?

A: Primary Care visits start at $99, sick visits start at $50. Weight loss, Hormone and Naturopathic visits are $199 for an initial and all follow-ups are $99.

Q: What does my initial visit entail?

A: Full health assessment, medication reconciliation, prior diagnosis review, lifestyle habits and recommendations individualized for each patient.

Q: What is Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy?

A: BHRT is plant based hormones that are chemically identical to the ones your body naturally produces. It can be used to ease symptoms associated with perimenopausal, menopausal and other hormone imbalance symptoms. They can also be used for men experiencing hair-loss, low libido and fatigue.

Q: I don’t need any medical services right now, but want to be established to see Gabrielle in the future. How do I establish care?

A: Sage and Stone can establish care with a short visit to go over your current health status and review necessary documentation. Once that is completed, we can see you at your convenience whenever you are ready!