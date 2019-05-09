Let Wyoming Child Support Help You Start Your Case

Opening a child support case can seem scary and overwhelming, but there’s no need to worry.
Wyoming Child Support is here to help.
Here is quick overview of our start-up process.
Getting an Application
- When an application is requested in-person at one of the WCSP offices across the
state, the application is provided at that time.
- You can call for an application, too. WCSP will send it to you within 5 business days.
- You can also fill out an application online at their self-service portal:
Application Review
- The child support office will carefully review your application once it is received. If an application fee is required, it must be paid. The child support office may ask you to provide additional documents.
- Depending on the type of action, you may need to sign documents. You can work with the local office to figure out the best way to get this done.
- Please fill out the application as best you can. Do not forget it sign and date it.
Additional Information Request
- Information is important to having a successful child support case. The more information you can provide upfront, the better WCSP’s ability to locate the other parent and to start the process to establish and collect support.
- The office may ask you for some additional information. Please provide it as soon as possible.
Next Steps
Your case will be assigned a caseworker. The caseworker will contact you to explain the next steps and will keep you updated on all important dates.
Don’t go it alone.
Reach out to WCSP today!
