Letter: Majhanovich Plans Retirement from Coroner Role

Dale Majhanovich was first elected in 1982 and has served as Sweetwater County Coroner for four decades.

Submitted by Dale Majhanovich, Sweetwater County Coroner

After much thought and reflection, I have made the decision that I will not be seeking reelection as Sweetwater County Coroner.

Serving the residents of Sweetwater County has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For the past 33 years as your elected Coroner, and 44 years serving within the Coroner’s Office, I have had the privilege of working alongside countless dedicated professionals, first responders, healthcare workers, law enforcement officers, and community members who have all played an important role in serving this county with compassion, dignity, and professionalism.

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I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the residents of Sweetwater County for the unwavering trust and support you have shown me throughout the years. It has truly been an honor to serve this community and to be entrusted with such an important responsibility.

To my family and friends, thank you for your patience, encouragement, sacrifices, and constant support throughout my career. Your understanding and support made it possible for me to dedicate myself fully to this office and to the people of Sweetwater County.

As I close this chapter of my life, I do so with immense gratitude, pride, and appreciation for the many relationships and memories built over the decades. I am looking forward to retirement, spending more time with family and friends, and enjoying the next phase of life.

Thank you again, Sweetwater County, for allowing me the privilege of serving you for more than four decades.