Lewis & Lewis Hiring Dirt/Paving CDL Drivers

Lewis & Lewis, the leading supplier of aggregate in Sweetwater County, is looking to hire Construction Truck Drivers/Heavy Construction Equipment Haulers/Tack Drivers.

Requirements

  • CDL A (Will consider Class B – CDL)
  • Current DOT card (Certified)
  • Medical Long Form
  • Clean MVR
  • Ability to effectively communicate information one on one and small group situations with customers, clients, and other employees of the organization.
  • Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out detailed written and/or oral instruction.
  • Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos.
  • Ability to fill out log books, timecards and DVIR’s.(Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports)
  • Ability to add, subtract, multiple and divide using whole numbers.
  • Display a professional and courteous attitude to co-workers, supervisors, and the
    general public at all times.
  • Must be willing to travel and work away from home occasionally.
  • Experience in equipment operation helpful for equipment haulers.

Job Location:

Rock Springs, United States

Job Type:

Full-Time/Regular

Required Experience

Prefer at least 1+ year experience

Apply in person at Lewis & Lewis ⬇️

370 Blairtown Rd. in Rock Springs

