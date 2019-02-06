Lewis & Lewis Hiring Dirt/Paving CDL Drivers

Lewis & Lewis, the leading supplier of aggregate in Sweetwater County, is looking to hire Construction Truck Drivers/Heavy Construction Equipment Haulers/Tack Drivers.
Requirements
- CDL A (Will consider Class B – CDL)
- Current DOT card (Certified)
- Medical Long Form
- Clean MVR
- Ability to effectively communicate information one on one and small group situations with customers, clients, and other employees of the organization.
- Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out detailed written and/or oral instruction.
- Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos.
- Ability to fill out log books, timecards and DVIR’s.(Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports)
- Ability to add, subtract, multiple and divide using whole numbers.
- Display a professional and courteous attitude to co-workers, supervisors, and the
general public at all times.
- Must be willing to travel and work away from home occasionally.
- Experience in equipment operation helpful for equipment haulers.
Job Location:
Rock Springs, United States
Job Type:
Full-Time/Regular
Required Experience
Prefer at least 1+ year experience
