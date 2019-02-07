Lewis & Lewis Hiring General Laborers

Lewis & Lewis, the leading supplier of aggregate in Sweetwater County, is looking to hire General Laborers.
Job Description
This position involves various manual tasks associated with the asphalt paving operation.
Requirements
- Ability to follow verbal and written instruction.
- Ability to do basic math.
- Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out detailed written or oral instruction.
- Display a professional and courteous attitude to co-workers, supervisors, and the general public at all times.
- Must be willing to travel and work away from home when required.
- Must be willing to work nights and weekends when necessary.
- Report to the assigned job site in proper attire and ready to begin work at the designated start time.
- Strict adherence to safety requirements and procedures as outlined in the Policies, Programs & Procedures Manual.
- Willingness to work in a team environment and assist co-workers or supervisors with other duties as required.
The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls and reach with hands and arms. The employee frequently is required to stand; walk; climb or balance at heights up to 60 feet from ground level. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 75 pounds.
Job Location:
Rock Springs, Wyoming, Utah, United States
Job Type:
Full-Time/Regular
Required Experience
Prefer 1-2 years’ experience as asphalt laborer.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.