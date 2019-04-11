Lewis & Lewis Hiring Mechanic

Lewis & Lewis, the leading supplier of aggregate in Sweetwater County, is looking to an experienced Mechanic.
Job Description
Responsible for maintenance and servicing of fleet vehicles and machinery while meeting
expectations surrounding safety and performance.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities
- Visualizes and implements the core values of Lewis & Lewis, Inc.
- Diagnose, repair, and test any unit in the fleet that is defective surrounding but not limited to:
-transmissions
-electrical
-hydraulic and air components
-air brakes
-minor welding and body defects
-differentials
-turbochargers
-fuel system components as well as potential plant maintenance repairs.
- Inspect and troubleshoot using test instruments such as handheld computers, motor
analyzers, pressure gauges, as well as multi-meters.
- Efficiently and effectively identify and determine parts required for repair of disassembled units as well as ensuring conformance to factory specifications.
- Examine and repair safety devices and protective guards to ensure alignment with DOT,
OSHA, and MSHA regulations.
- Perform inspections and preventative maintenance followed by adequate communication of identified defects to management team.
- Perform major road calls and field repairs efficiently while using safety protocols.
- Maintain and supply most tools as needed to perform job tasks assigned.
- Maintain a clean, organized and efficient work space for yourself and co-workers by
implantation of internal safety program.
- Willingness and drive to engage in other projects and tasks assigned by the Foreman.
- Meet expectations of shops time constraints.
Qualifications
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty with attention and commitment to safety and efficiency. Valid Driver’s License with a clean record is needed to be qualified. Preferred to maintain CDL with air brake endorsement and DOT Medical card. General mechanical tools must be kept. Must be proficient in the use of shop tools. Knowledge of diesel engines, transmissions, electronics and familiarity with associated components.
Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential duties of the job.
Physical Requirements
- Lift tools, machinery parts, and other objects weighing between 60–80 pounds each.
- Endure intermittent bending, crouching, pushing, pulling, reaching, and standing for
extended period.
- Able to work under extreme conditions such as hot or cold temperatures, noise, dust and
dirt.
Additional Preferred Education/Experience
- Vocational / Technical School or certification
- ASE Heavy Truck Certified
- A/C Certified
Job Location:
Rock Springs, Wyoming
Job Type:
Full-Time/Regular
Required Experience
3+ Years in Maintenance of Diesel Engine / Heavy Equipment industry
Required Education
High School Diploma or equivalent
Pay Scale
Dependent on experience
