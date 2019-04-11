Lewis & Lewis Hiring Mechanic

Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty with attention and commitment to safety and efficiency. Valid Driver’s License with a clean record is needed to be qualified. Preferred to maintain CDL with air brake endorsement and DOT Medical card. General mechanical tools must be kept. Must be proficient in the use of shop tools. Knowledge of diesel engines, transmissions, electronics and familiarity with associated components.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential duties of the job.

Physical Requirements

Lift tools, machinery parts, and other objects weighing between 60–80 pounds each.

Endure intermittent bending, crouching, pushing, pulling, reaching, and standing for

extended period.

extended period. Able to work under extreme conditions such as hot or cold temperatures, noise, dust and

dirt.

Additional Preferred Education/Experience