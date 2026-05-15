Lewis Named Wolves Head Coach

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 has selected Josh Lewis as the new head coach of the Green River High School boys basketball program.

The announcement was made Thursday by district athletic director Tony Beardsley. Lewis replaces Laurie Ivie, who retired following the 2025-26 season after leading the Wolves for 11 years.

Lewis has served as an assistant coach for the Green River boys basketball team since 2018 and brings an extensive basketball and athletic training background to the position.

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“We are excited to announce Josh Lewis as our new Green River High School Head Boys Basketball Coach,” Beardsley said in a press release. “Josh has an outstanding basketball background as a player as well as a coach. He’s been working in our district for a long time in various positions. Coach Lewis brings a vision of excellence to the head coaching position and I’m excited that he is taking over our program.”

A Green River graduate, Lewis was a two-time varsity basketball team MVP for the Wolves and earned two 4A South all-conference selections during his playing career. He was also a two-time all-state honorable mention selection.

Lewis continued his basketball career collegiately at the University of Mary, where he earned Dakota Athletic Conference All-Academic honors twice while playing for the Marauders.

Academically, Lewis earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wyoming in 2007 and later completed a Master of Science degree from Utah State University in 2009.

His professional background includes time as head student athletic trainer for Wyoming men’s basketball and graduate assistant athletic trainer for Utah State football and women’s soccer. Lewis also served as head athletic trainer at Auburn Riverside High School in Washington before returning to Green River.

Lewis recently worked as the head athletic trainer for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 and is currently a physical education teacher at Green River High School. He has additionally served as an assistant coach for the school’s summer strength program since 2022.

In 2019, Lewis was selected as an assistant coach for the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star boys basketball game.

Lewis takes over a Green River program coming off one of its strongest seasons in recent memory. Under Ivie, the Wolves finished 18-9 during the 2025-26 season, posting the program’s highest win total and best winning percentage since the 2008-09 campaign while advancing to the state tournament.