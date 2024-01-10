Lianna Estabrook (January 26, 1989 – December 23, 2023)

Lianna Estabrook, 34, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023 at her home surrounded by her dear friends. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 12 years and former resident of Broomfield, Colorado. She died following a sudden illness.

She was born January 26, 1989 in Broomfield, Colorado; the daughter of Roger (Gary) Eagle and Patricia Estabrook.

Lianna attended schools in Broomfield, Colorado and was a 2007 graduate of Broomfield High School.

She worked at Walmart for two years and retired in 2018 due to ill health forcing her retirement.

Lianna loved traveling; her favorite movies were Halloweentown and the Goonies. She loved going to Salt Lake City, Utah to shop, eating at her favorite places and spending time with those she loved.

Her interests included Living Dead Dolls, Monster High Dolls, Alister, The Monkees and music and art of all types. She loved role and cos play and watching television. She wore many different hats in the employment field and enjoyed talking about them after she became permanently disabled. She lived life to the fullest, and she enjoyed Christmas but Halloween was her very favorite holiday. She loved her cats and they were like her children. Lianna loved people and would give the shirt off her back to help someone in need. She loved her family of origin and family she met along the way that she gained over the years. Her best friends who she held close to her heart were Clair Denney and Mike Willey, as they were a huge part of her life.

Survivors include three sisters, Lorely Stewart and husband John of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Raetanna Wilson and husband Michael of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Bre Youngberg of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Harley Eagle and companion Lexi of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two nieces, Dawn and Kaydance both of Wyoming; two nephews, Cody and Jaxon both of Wyoming; step/bonus mom, Tina Burnley of Rock Springs, Wyoming; adopted mom, Billy Jo Martinez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one godson, Logan Martinez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three aunts, Regina Townsend of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Samantha Madison of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Darlene Fox of Rock Springs, Wyoming; best friends, Claire Denney of Pennsylvania and Mike Willey of Rock Springs, Wyoming and many other family members. She viewed her brothers-in-law and brothers’ companion as her own siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; step-father, Eddy Estabrook; one aunt, Cassi; two uncles, James Scott; Geoff Townsend; grandma, Brenda (Joy) Shaffer and many other family members and fur children and friends.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

