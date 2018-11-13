Libraries and CFAC Closed November 22-24 for Thanksgiving

SWEETWATER COUNTY– All libraries in the Sweetwater County Library System and the Community Fine Arts Center will be closed Thursday, November 22 through Saturday, November 24 for Thanksgiving.

The libraries will reopen for regular hours on Monday, November 26.

Patrons needing to return books during the closures can use the libraries’ outside book drops. While the buildings will be closed, library patrons still have access to thousands of library materials through the library system’s digital collection.

Patrons can access eBooks, streaming movies, music, comic books and digital audiobooks for free.

Find out about the library system’s digital materials by visiting the Sweetwater County Library System website at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com and clicking on Ebooks, Movies and More.

For more information about library programs and services, visit the library system online at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or follow the library system on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries and on Instagram at instagram.com/sweetlibraries.