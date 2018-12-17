Libraries and CFAC Holiday Closures

SWEETWATER COUNTY– All libraries in the Sweetwater County Library System and the Community Fine Arts Center will be closed Saturday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 25 for Christmas.

The libraries will reopen for regular hours on Wednesday, December 26. They will also be closed Saturday, December 29 through Monday, January 1 for New Years. The libraries will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, January 2.

Patrons needing to return books during the closures can use the libraries’ outside book drops. While the buildings will be closed, library patrons still have access to thousands of library materials through the library system’s digital collection.

Patrons can access eBooks, streaming movies, music, comic books and digital audiobooks for free. Find out about the library system’s digital materials by visiting the Sweetwater County Library System website at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com and clicking on Ebooks, Movies and More.

For more information about library programs and services, visit the library system online at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or follow the library system on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries and on Instagram at instagram.com/sweetlibraries.