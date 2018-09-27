Libraries Hosting Political Forums in October

SWEETWATER COUNTY– To help voters learn about the candidates prior to the upcoming election, the Sweetwater County Library System is hosting political forums during the first few weeks of October.



Here’s the lineup:

Monday, October 1 at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs Wyoming House District 17 at 6 pm – Candidates are Democratic incumbent JoAnn Dayton and Republican challenger Traci Ciepiela Wyoming Senate District 13 at 7 pm – Candidates are Democratic incumbent John Hastert, Republican challenger Tom James, and Independent challenger Ted Barney

Wednesday, October 10 at Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs County Commission Candidates at 6 pm – Candidates are Republican incumbent Doc Wendling, Democratic incumbent Reid West, Democratic challenger Joe Barbuto, and Republican challengers Roy Lloyd and Jeffery Smith. Three candidates will be elected to the Commission.

Thursday, October 18 at White Mountain Library Sheriff Candidates at 5:30 pm – Candidates are Democratic incumbent Mike Lowell and Republican challenger John Grossnickle. County Assessor Candidates at 6:30 pm – Candidates are Democratic incumbent Dave Divis and Republican challenger Perri Rubeck Clerk of District Court Candidates at 7:30 pm – Candidates are Republican incumbent Donnalee Boback and Democratic challenger Annette Eychner.



The forums will feature questions from a panel of journalists from local media, including SweetwaterNOW, Wyo4News, and the Green River Star.



Format for the Forums

The format will be the same for each of the forums. Each candidate will have a minute and a half to answer each question. They will also have three minutes for an opening statement and a closing statement.

Questions will also be taken from the audience if time allows.

These forums are sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System.



For More Information

