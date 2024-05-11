Library Hosts Wyoming Author and Conservationist May 15

ROCK SPRINGS – A Wyoming author and conservationist will discuss his works during a celebration of his newest release May 15 at White Mountain Library.

Walt Gasson will discuss his work and his newest book, “Craven Creek” in the Grace Gasson room at 6:30 p.m. The room is named for his mother, a longtime employee of the library system.

Gasson is a fourth generation Wyoming native and grew up near Opal on his family’s sheep ranch. From these early years come the rich stories he shares in his collection of essays about growing up in Green River Country.