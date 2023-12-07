Library System Hosts Two Art Shows Through January

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Two new art exhibits are on display within the Sweetwater County Library System.

The Sweetwater County Library in Green River is hosting the annual Small Works exhibit while the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs features work from the Community Fine Arts Center staff. Both displays will be up through January.

The Small Works show features two-dimensional artwork no larger than 9X12 inches. Subject matter is varied and includes floral subjects, animals, and landscapes. The work displayed utilizes a variety of traditional and mixed media art. Artists participating in the show are Deon Quitberg, Megan Beavers, Rebecca Patton, Angelina Q. Bennett, Gwendolyn Quitberg and Debora Soule.

The CFAC’s staff are showing some of their recent works through the show at the Sweetwater County Library. The artwork includes oil and acrylic paintings as well as mixed media works. Those participating are Amanda Romero, Gwendolyn Quitberg and Soule.

Residents can view the works on display during the libraries’ hours of operation, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.