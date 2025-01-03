Library System Hosts Wyoming Magician Performance Jan. 10

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Library System is kicking off its winter Family Friday events with a special magic performance at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs.

Wyoming Magician Byron Grey will be performing “The Magic Bookcase,” in which he combines the arts of storytelling, magic, and audience participation for a fun, family-friendly show. Grey, who resides in Casper, is skilled in sleight of hand and storytelling to enchant audiences of all ages.

Along with performing at libraries across the state, Grey has performed across the country, including in Las Vegas, and Carnegie Hall in New York. He has 30 cumulative years of emcee work, the dramatic arts, comedy, magic, TV, film and opera.

This show is co-sponsored by Downtown Rock Springs, which is allowing the library to use the Broadway Theater for this event, which is free to the public.

The Rock Springs Library and White Mountain Library started hosting weekly Family Friday events, alternating between the buildings, at 11 a.m. Fridays during the school year when Sweetwater County School District No. 1 went to a four-day school week. The events provide fun and educational activities for youth while they are out of school. Check out the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com for a full list of programs provided by the libraries.