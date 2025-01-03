Library System Hosts Wyoming Magician Performance Jan. 10

Library System Hosts Wyoming Magician Performance Jan. 10

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Library System is kicking off its winter Family Friday events with a special magic  performance at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs.  

Wyoming Magician Byron Grey will be performing “The Magic Bookcase,” in which he combines the arts  of storytelling, magic, and audience participation for a fun, family-friendly show. Grey, who resides in  Casper, is skilled in sleight of hand and storytelling to enchant audiences of all ages.  

Along with performing at libraries across the state, Grey has performed across the country, including in  Las Vegas, and Carnegie Hall in New York. He has 30 cumulative years of emcee work, the dramatic arts,  comedy, magic, TV, film and opera.  

Advertisement - Story continues below...

This show is co-sponsored by Downtown Rock Springs, which is allowing the library to use the Broadway  Theater for this event, which is free to the public.  

The Rock Springs Library and White Mountain Library started hosting weekly Family Friday events, alternating between the buildings, at 11 a.m. Fridays during the school year when Sweetwater County School District No. 1 went to a four-day school week. The events provide fun and educational activities for  youth while they are out of school. Check out the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com for a full  list of programs provided by the libraries. 

Related Articles

Annual Handel’s “Messiah” Performance and Food Drive this Sunday

Annual Handel’s “Messiah” Performance and Food Drive this Sunday

Pony Express Saddles Up for 23rd Annual Christmas Card Ride

Pony Express Saddles Up for 23rd Annual Christmas Card Ride

SCSD No. 2 Nutrition Services Hosts Food Drive Advent Calendar

SCSD No. 2 Nutrition Services Hosts Food Drive Advent Calendar

Green River Mayor’s Tree Lighting Takes Place this Friday

Green River Mayor’s Tree Lighting Takes Place this Friday