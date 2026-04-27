Library To Discontinue Hoopla

Library To Discontinue Hoopla

Castle Rock reflects off the windows of the closed Sweetwater County Library in Green River, Saturday, May 2, 2020. -Nadav Soroker

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Library System has announced that it will discontinue Hoopla on June 10, 2026.

The library system said that they are committed to providing a wide variety of digital materials while being responsible of the public tax dollars it is allocated. Since Hoopla operates on a pay-per-use model, it became financially unsustainable for the libraries to continue offering the service.

A financial analysis showed that one checkout with Hoopla cost the library five times more than with Libby. While the library put a limit of four checkouts a month on Hoopla, the service has still become too cost prohibitive.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The library system is still offering digital materials through the Libby app. While there is sometimes a wait of popular titles, Libby offers an unlimited number of checkouts a month. The library system encourages Hoopla users to begin exploring Libby and offers assistance in setting up Libby on any patrons device.

Related Articles

Niemiec Announces House District 60 Bid

Niemiec Announces House District 60 Bid

Western Student Earns Congressional Gold Medal

Western Student Earns Congressional Gold Medal

Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2026

Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2026