Library To Discontinue Hoopla

Castle Rock reflects off the windows of the closed Sweetwater County Library in Green River, Saturday, May 2, 2020. -Nadav Soroker

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Library System has announced that it will discontinue Hoopla on June 10, 2026.

The library system said that they are committed to providing a wide variety of digital materials while being responsible of the public tax dollars it is allocated. Since Hoopla operates on a pay-per-use model, it became financially unsustainable for the libraries to continue offering the service.

A financial analysis showed that one checkout with Hoopla cost the library five times more than with Libby. While the library put a limit of four checkouts a month on Hoopla, the service has still become too cost prohibitive.

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The library system is still offering digital materials through the Libby app. While there is sometimes a wait of popular titles, Libby offers an unlimited number of checkouts a month. The library system encourages Hoopla users to begin exploring Libby and offers assistance in setting up Libby on any patrons device.