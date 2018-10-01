Life on Muskrat Creek – a Tale of Life in Rural Wyoming in the Early 1900’s

The editor of her ancestor’s writings will lead a memoir workshop, give a reading, and book signing.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – September 28th, 2018

Barbara Love, editor of Life on Muskrat Creek, will give a presentation on the Love family homestead in Wyoming at Western Wyoming Community College Room 1005 at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Barbara Love, granddaughter of John and Ethel Waxham Love, daughter of J. David Love, and sister of Charlie Love, is co-editor of this second collection of stories based on her grandmother’s letters and her father’s stories of growing up on the Love ranch in the early 1920’s in Fremont County.

Love’s first book was Lady’s Choice and told of her grandparents’ courtship and early life. Life on Muskrat Creek takes the story of their life further. The cover of the book states: “Life on Muskrat Creek tells the fascinating story of a family’s day-to-day life on an isolated ranch in early twentieth-century Wyoming.

Readers will learn about the family’s persistence despite a variety of challenges, including a near-fatal bout with Spanish influenza, life-threatening encounters with livestock and wildlife, as well as disastrous episodes of fires, floods, blizzards, and drought.”

Love’s presentation will include clips from the PBS series, The West, which featured the Love ranch, as well as slides and family stories.

She will also be available to sign copies of the book, available at the college bookstore.

Love will also be a guest in the WWCC memoir writing class from 1:00-3:45 PM, October 23rd held at the Young at Heart Senior Center.

“Community members interested in writing memoirs are welcome to attend, as Barbara is going to discuss how she researched the family’s letters and stories to write her books,” said Barbara Smith, class instructor.

Barbara Love graduated from Wheaton College, the University of Colorado and the University of Wyoming. She worked as an archaeologist on sites in Wyoming and Switzerland and was assistant staff archaeologist for the Colorado Department of Highways.

She raised two sons and taught ESL and English at Western Wyoming Community College, Laramie County Community College, and the University of Wyoming. After moving to Pennsylvania to join husband Stephen Cutcliffe, she also served as Writing Coordinator of Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, 2001-2015.

Love’s sister, Frances Love Froidevaux, co-edited both historical collections. She taught French and ESL, founded the Bartlesville, OK school system’s foreign language program, and was the Love family archivist.

These events are sponsored by Western Wyoming Community College Cultural Affairs, The Arlene and Louise Wesswick Lecture Series, BOCES, and The Outlaw Inn.

For more information on the memoir writing workshop, reading, and book signing, please contact Barbara Smith, at bsmith@westernwyoming.edu or check Western’s community app, Mustang Connections at www.westernwyoming.edu/app.