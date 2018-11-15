Life Skills Hiring Full-Time & Part-Time Direct Support Professionals

Life Skills Wyoming is hiring full-time & part-time Direct Support Professionals to provide direct support services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

A quality candidate would be positive, energetic, creative, organized and looking to make the world a better place.

Now Hiring: Day, Evening and Graveyards shifts.

To Apply

Apply in person at 2908 Foothill Blvd. Rock Springs, Wyoming or

fax resume to 307-362-3220.

CARF Accredited
“Independence for Individuals with Disabilities.

