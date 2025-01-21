Lifesaving Act Honored During Commissioners Meeting

Skyler Hossele holds a citizen's lifesaving award that was presented to him by Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle Tuesday in recognition of his efforts to save the life of Ethen Veesart Oct. 23. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER – A lifesaving act received recognition from Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle and the Sweetwater County commissioners Tuesday morning.

Skyler Hossele saved Ethan Veesart while Veesart suffered from a seizure while swimming Oct. 23 at Western Wyoming Community College’s swimming pool. Veesart doesn’t remember what happened that day, saying he had pushed off the pool wall while at swim practice and started having the seizure while he was under the water. It was the first seizure he had ever experienced.

“I am so grateful for Skyler, for what he did for me,” he said.

Grossnickle said Hossele noticed Veesart experiencing a medical emergency in the lane ahead of him and quickly swam up to Veesart and ensured his airway was above the water, then called for lifeguards to help. After Veesart was taken from the pool, Hossele then used Veesart’s phone to call Veesart’s parents and helped navigate emergency responders to their location.

“Skyler’s swift and selfless actions were instrumental in averting a potentially tragic outcome and exemplifying a commitment to the wellbeing of others,” Grossnickle said.

Grossnickle presented Hossele with a citizen’s lifesaving award, with Hossele receiving a standing ovation from everyone in the commissioners’ meeting room.

Chairman Keaton West, a relative of Veesart, said Hossele is a Godsend to his family and he appreciates what Hossele did to save Veesart.

“You’re a saint, a hometown hero, and Ethan’s a member of my family, and someone I care about a lot,” West said. “My little five-year-old boy looks up to him very much as his older cousin and he’s still here because of you and your quick call to action.”

Veesart has since returned to the pool in his senior year of high school, competing alongside the teammate who saved his life.