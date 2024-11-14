Lighted Parade, Ghost Walks Scheduled for Dec. 7

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The annual Rock Springs Chamber Lighted Parade will bring holiday joy to Downtown Rock Springs, while the Sweetwater County Library will give residents a chance to see a different kind of holiday spirit Dec. 7.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 with a ribbon cutting at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. The theme for this year’s parade is “A Rock Springs Christmas Carol,” with the chamber inviting people to participate and wear their most decorated Charles Dickensesque attire. The parade’s grand marshals will be Kim and Peggy Little, who have run the Red Desert Roundup Parade and worked as members of the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Committee.

The parade will form at a staging area near the old hospital at the top of C Street, with the procession working its way down C Street and turning right on Broadway. The parade will continue down Broadway and under the M Street Underpass, before turning left onto Pilot Butte Avenue, then left onto K Street. The parade will follow K Street, then turn right onto North Front Street, then onto Elk Street and conclude at the overpass.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Parade spots are open and residents interested in joining the parade can register by calling the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The Sweetwater County Library in Green River will also host a holiday-themed event Dec. 7.

Tickets for the Ghost of Christmas Past Ghost Walk will be available at the Sweetwater County Library Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets cost $30 per person and due to limited tickets being available, will be capped at two per person. The proceeds from the tickets benefit the Sweetwater County Library Foundation, an organization that manages an endowment the library uses to fund events and improvements throughout the library system beyond funding provided to it by Sweetwater County taxpayers. Two Ghost Walks are scheduled Dec. 7, the first taking place at 7 p.m. and a second taking place at 9 p.m.

Along with holiday entertainment, attendees will be taken on a Ghost Walk tour of the library, where members of the Ghost Walk Crew discuss the history of the library and the land it was built on, as well as talk about some of the commonly-reported paranormal experiences library staff and patrons have reported. Attendees are encouraged to dress in either a Dickensesque style or a steampunk style of attire.