Lights, Camera, Action: Star Stadium 11 Theaters Set to Reopen Friday

ROCK SPRINGS — Movie goers will be happy to hear that the Star Stadium 11/ARQ Theaters will reopen tomorrow night in Rock Springs.

The theaters will follow strict safety and cleaning protocols due to COVID-19, according to WyoMovies spokesman Randy Pryde.

These measures include cleaning seats and handrails before each movie, limiting groups to six members sitting together, maintaining social distancing protocols in the lobby, restrooms and hallways, and requiring employees to wear facemasks.

WyoMovies also plans to open the Studio City East and Studio City Mesa Theaters in Casper and the Capitol Cinema 12 Theaters in Cheyenne. Cinemas across Wyoming have been closed since Governor Mark Gordon issued his first closure orders on March 13.

In addition to reopening theaters this month, WyoMovies will waive any online booking fees until July 30, according to a statement from the company.

Because COVID-19 impacts postponed or delayed many new releases this summer, Star Stadium 11 will roll out some older classics until those releases get re-scheduled for return. Films such as Raider of the Lost Ark, Grease, and Batman will be on the slate for the “re-opening” weekend.

“Since the supply of first run movies will not return until July, we’ve programmed nearly 40 ‘fan-favorite’ titles that our guests have told us they would love to see on the big screen,” Pryde said. “These are titles that a lot of people have only experienced at home, but really should be seen in a theatre. We are pricing all of these at $5.”