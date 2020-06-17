Liisa Anselmi-Dalton – D

Tell us a little about yourself.

I am a fourth generation Wyoming native, born and raised in Rock Springs. As a local hotel owner and operator, our businesses employ over 100 people. My daughter, Kirsi, is beginning medical school and my son Steven graduated from the University of Wyoming and will continue there for laws school in the fall. My husband Dan is a petroleum engineer who recently retired from Praxair and has started a bison ranch on his homestead farm property. I have served on the State Tourism Board, the local Sweetwater County Tourism Board and the United Way board.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

Our state faces unparalleled times of uncertainty at this moment. My experience in business has been an asset in the Senate. As a Wyoming native, I believe in the Wyoming way and the determination of our community to overcome the difficult times we currently are facing. I am running for re-election because I have the experience, leadership and background that our state and county need in this time of uncertainty.

In my term in the Senate, I worked with peers on both sides of the aisle as an advocate for fiscal soundness while protecting necessary services in the state. I am proud of my legislation enhancing protections for victims of domestic violence. As Senator for Sweetwater County, I ensured funding for Memorial Hospital, the satellite high school, the historical First Security Bank Building, Memorial Hospital, WWCC and work on Bitter Creek. During the recent emergency sessions of the legislature, I sponsored legislation that would allow Wyoming to re-open with confidence during this pandemic, such as including protections against frivolous lawsuits for businesses acting in good faith. I also supported protecting workers by allowing coverage for under worker’s compensation for employees who may contract COVID-19 at work.

My priorities include protecting liberty and personal freedom, limiting unnecessary government regulation and spending, requiring transparency, supporting victims of domestic violence, promoting equality for all people in our state, and ensuring access for hunting, fishing and other recreational uses.I am proud to represent this county and ask for your vote in my re-election campaign.

How can voters contact you?

Voters can reach me on my cell phone, 307-389-4496, or by email and liisaanselmi@me.com