Lilia Albertini (December 2, 1923 – April 20, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Lilia Albertini, 95, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County following a brief illness. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 73 years and is a former resident of Italy.

Mrs. Albertini was born on December 2, 1923 in Brez, Italy, the daughter of Arcangelo Bonini and Pia Corazza.

She attended schools in Italy.

Later, Mrs. Albertini married Henry S. Albertini in Italy in 1947, and he preceded her in death in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1975.

She worked for Sweetwater County School District #1 in food service for seven years until her retirement in 1983, and she also was a chef for families in her younger days.

Mrs. Albertini was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and a member of the Tyrolean Trentini Club of Wyoming.

She enjoyed traveling with her daughters, cooking, crocheting, and was an avid church attendee.

Survivors include two daughters: Shirley Albertini of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Diane Albertini of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Flora Bonini Anselmi of Plaz, Italy, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Albertini was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers: Ernest Bonini, Bruno Bonini, and one sister, Rena Pancher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 am Friday, April 26, 2019 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6 pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the church.

Friends may call at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the Rosary and again at the church on Friday one hour prior to Mass.

The family of Lilia Albertini respectfully requests donations in her memory be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

