Lillian D. Christensen (October 5, 1946 - August 13, 2025).

Lillian D. Christensen, 78, of Ogden, Utah passed away peacefully at McKay-Dee Hospital on August 13, 2025, with her family by her side following a courageous battle with cancer.

Liliian was born in Brigham City, Utah to Claire and Bessie Duke October 5, 1946. She attended schools in Box Elder County.

She was first married to Larry Stein, with whom she welcomed three children. She later married Charles Jensen and was blessed with two more children; they eventually divorced. In time, she married the love of her life, Reed Christensen, with whom she now rests in eternal peace with.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Lillian worked many years doing bookkeeping at automotive dealerships in the Ogden area. Lillian had a great love for “I Love Lucy” dolls, Elvis Presley, and lighthouses of all kinds. She always made lasagna for anyone who was willing to lend a hand and had great stories, that if you didn’t know her, you wouldn’t believe. She could always be seen with a fresh set of nails, a hot cup of coffee or an ice-cold Coke. One thing that couldn’t be denied is that she loved her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren fiercely.

She is survived by her younger sister, Kathy Thomas; her loving children, Tina (late Jerry) Deshasier, David (late Nikki) Jensen, Debbie (Tracy) Dickey, Michael (Jackie) Jensen and Melissa (Jason) Vanisko; stepchildren, David and Julie Christensen; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; several nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends.

Lillian has been laid to rest next to her husband Reed at the Hyrum City Cemetery in Hyrum, Utah. A celebration of life will be held October 11, 2025, at the Ogden Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall at 975 Wall Ave from noon to 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.