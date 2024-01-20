Lillian “Lily” Lucero (October 19, 1943 – January 19, 2024)

Lillian “Lily” Lucero, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Friday, January 19, 2024, at her home. She was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming. She died from a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born October 19, 1943 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Paul Martinez and Sophie Lucero.

Mrs. Lucero attended schools in Green River, Wyoming.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married the love of her life Gilbert “Gibby” Lucero April 23, 1960 in Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Lucero loved hunting, fishing and camping. She’d get lost in a good book or puzzle, and would often take trips to Riverton to try her luck at gambling. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her precious family. Family meant the world to Lily and she was a proud wife and mother.

Survivors include her spouse of 63 years, Gibby Lucero of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Rick Lucero of Green River, Wyoming; three daughters, Emra Ayers of Gillette, Wyoming, Wally Tesch of Green River, Wyoming, Lori Lucas of Green River, Wyoming; four sisters, Patsy Schweikert of Casper, Wyoming, Lucy Rodrigues of Odgen, Utah, Gloria Martinez of Dulce, New Mexico, Sandra Martinez of Ogden, Utah; eleven grandchildren, Michael Quintana, Jeremy Lucero, Terry Conrad, Lacey Ayers, Mathew Lucero, Anthony Lucero, Mariah Lucero, Katie Lucero, Brieanne Tesh, Cody Lucas, McKenzie Goglio; fifteen great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Martinez; mother, Sophie Lucero; one brother, Paul Martinez; one sister Pauline Bustos; step-father, Dick Lucero.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at Lily’s request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.