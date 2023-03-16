Lillian Pryich (December 22, 1929 – March 14, 2023)

Lillian Pryich, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Colorado. Mrs. Pryich died following a lengthy illness.

She was born December 22, 1929 in Barbour, Colorado; the daughter of Anton Palcher and Ladene Onita Linthicum-O’Neil.

Lillian attended schools in Colorado and Reliance, Wyoming and was a 1947 graduate of Reliance High School.

She married Alexander Edward Pryich July 19, 1952 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and he preceded her in death August 9, 2012.

Mrs. Pryich worked for Gambles for 17 years and she retired in 1992 as a bookkeeper.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family and friends especially her grandchildren; crossword puzzles; word search, all kinds of games; watching television; music; going to the movies and jigsaw puzzles.

Survivors include one son, Michael Pryich and wife Alma of Aurora, Colorado; three daughters, Cynthia Boyd of Oakland, California, Paula Pryich of Pueblo, Colorado, Jill Cheese and husband Brad of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Carrie Baker of Pearce, Arizona, Helen Wilson and husband Bob of Big Piney, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Stephanie Cheese, Aaron Cheese, Ann Boyd and husband Seth; Sara Boyd; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alexander Pryich; parents, Anton and Ladene Palcher; four brothers, Charles Palcher and wife Betty, Robert Palcher, Billy Palcher, Jimmy Palcher; three sisters, Anna Headd, Emma Tomassi and husband Louie Tomassi, Josephine Geckeler; and one son-in-law, John Boyd.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Lillian’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs, Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com