Lily Harris First Female State Wrestling Champion for GRHS

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Lady Wolves gained their first female state wrestling champion at the 2025 State Tournament in Casper last month. Lily Harris, a senior at Green River High School, went undefeated on the season and will forever be known as the very first female state champion for the Wolves’ program.

The youngest of 12 siblings, Harris was preceded by a long line of successful GRHS wrestlers and cheerleaders. Instead of following in her sister’s footsteps, however, she went down the path of her brothers and joined the first girls’ wrestling team for the 2022-23 season.

In her three years of high school wrestling, Harris was one of those athletes everyone wanted to watch. On the mat, she was a fierce competitor, never giving up and putting forth 100 percent effort. At the same time, you would catch her smiling throughout the match and in her early years, talking to her coaches, all the while dominating the other wrestler.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Lily was determined to be the best as well as the first Green River girl’s state champion. Her motor didn’t stop when she was tired, she made it a point to stop only when she was done dominating her opponent on the mat.” Head Girls Coach, Clayton Wright

Her third and final year, Harris went undefeated, was captain of her team, reached the ultimate goal, and overcame an injury. On top of that, she is a top-notch student and leader.

The dust has settled, so we caught up with Harris for a quick interview. Check out her answers below.

Tell us about your wrestling journey and how you got started.

My wrestling journey started when GRHS sanctioned a women’s team. It started when I was a sophomore, three years ago.

What other sports have you participated in and how have they influenced your wrestling?

Track, soccer, and tennis. I enjoyed each sport. It is fun to try out different sports in high school, and I really found a niche in wrestling.

Describe your typical training routine both on and off the mat.

The first two years, we shared a room with the boys’ team, and this year we separated practice locations. Our coaches focused more on women’s wrestling techniques. I started running outside of practice. I found practice partners outside the team that helped teach me new skills.

How do you prepare mentally and physically for a match, also you had an injury this season, how did you overcome the physical and mental aspects of that?

Becoming GRHS’s first state champion was a journey that took years of hard work, resilience, and determination. Throughout my wrestling career, I’ve always had one goal in mind: to make history for my school by becoming the first female state champion. My first year was particularly challenging. It marked a transition for the program as my school had just introduced women’s wrestling. I struggled with learning new techniques and faced a lot of losses. But through it all, my teammates and coaches supported me, and their encouragement kept me going.

Things started to change when Clayton Wright joined the team. His daughter was on the original women’s wrestling team and had shared the challenges we were facing. Clayton’s guidance made a huge difference in my development, and after a lot of hard work, I finished 6th in the state that year. It was a solid start, but I knew I wanted more.

The next year, my coach and I set our sights higher—I was determined to take the title. But, in the finals, I came up short. The disappointment was overwhelming. I wasn’t focused on winning; instead, I was too worried about losing. My emotions were all over the place, and that held me back.

This year, I knew I had to change my mindset. Wrestling isn’t just physical; it’s mental, too. So I started focusing on the mental side of the game, repeating a set of principles we call the “Mindset Principles” in my wrestling room before every match. They helped calm my nerves and stay focused. These principles became my mantra:

“I am thankful for the opportunity to compete.”

“I am aggressive and relentless.”

“I have no fear of losing or making mistakes.”

“I will never, ever give up.”

Even when a knee injury kept me out of several tournaments, including our home tournament, the Thoman, I didn’t let it stop me. It was tough, but with the support of my teammates, coaches, practice partners, and family, I was able to push through and accomplish my goal.

Becoming GRHS’s first female state champion didn’t just happen overnight. It was a journey of growth, both on and off the mat. And now, I can finally say that all the hard work, sacrifices, and setbacks were worth it.

“I’m so proud of this athlete and how she showed her full potential in the sport of wrestling.” Head Girls Coach, Clayton Wright

What was your most memorable match and why?

Most memorable was my loss at state in 2024. After all the hard work, I came up short.

What were the challenges you faced as a wrestler?

I struggled with learning techniques and facing losses. The mental side of wrestling was really hard for me.

What is your favorite and least favorite wrestling move?

Favorite: A fireman

Least favorite: I am not very good at running a bar.

What are some of the lessons you learned from wrestling that help in other aspects of your life?

This phrase comes to mind and it reminds me that you have to put in the work: Action often produces results, even if you don’t know what you’re doing. You just have to do. You have to work hard.

What advice do you give others aspiring to become a wrestler?

Do it. It’s fun.

It’s the best decision I made. I would encourage anyone to do wrestling.

I am extremely grateful for my coaches, my family, and my supporters.